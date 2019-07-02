Chennai water crisis: Kollywood celebrities bat for water conservation

With the water crisis in Chennai taking a turn for the worse with each passing day, Kollywood celebrities have been advocating water conservation to alleviate the drought-like conditions.

This move comes close on the heels of the crisis attracting global attention after Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio shared a post from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the issue.

Chinmayi Sripaada: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada posted an Instagram story in June, explaining to her fans about the ways in which she was saving water. The singer said she uses a plant-friendly detergent powder so that she can water her plants using the grey water from the washing machine. Chinmayi also told fans that she uses the reject from the Reverse Osmosis (RO) machine or water purifier for chores involving washing and cleaning.

Rajnikanth: Superstar turned politcian Rajnikanth, who had addressed the city’s water crisis at a press meet on June 29 in Chennai, said that measures to save rain water should be taken up on war footing. Rajnikanth also added that all the water bodies in the state had to be desilted before the onset of the monsoon.

Kamal Haasan: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, Kamal Haasan too addressed the water crisis in light of the third season of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss, which began airing in Tamil Nadu last week. The actor, who is also the host of Bigg Boss, announced that he had instructed the TV show crew to avoid maintaining a swimming pool inside the house. He is also added that the house had been set up with a water meter to make contestants use water sparingly.

Kollywood has often relied on water tankers to shoot rain sequences. In light of the water crisis, the industry has apparently decided to use graphics or natural settings to film these scenes.

Vivekh: Actor Vivekh, who has been advocating the plantation of trees across Tamil Nadu, lauded the industry’s decision to adopt graphics for rain scenes instead of using water tankers to create artificial rain. The actor had installed a Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) in his house over a decade ago in a bid to save rain water and reuse it for household purposes.

Parthiban: Meanwhile, actor R Parthiban announced that he had cut down on rain sequences for his upcoming Kollywood flick, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in a bid to save water in parched Chennai. The actor said that he had been relying on water tankers to shoot rain scenes before the onset of the crisis.

