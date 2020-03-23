Chennai’s novel waste management mantra: Converting city’s waste to ash and turning that ash into pavement tiles

Incinerators turn 10 million tonnes of city’s waste into just 150 kg of ash. (Express) Incinerators turn 10 million tonnes of city’s waste into just 150 kg of ash. (Express)

IN THE past, Chennai had never achieved its goals in waste management. However, a new project that has been running successfully for the past two months could change that record. The initiative, in which waste is converted into ash and then this ash is used to make colourful tiles, started as a pilot project at one of the city’s landfill sites — Manali, which has a capacity to process 10 metric tonne waste a day — but soon it will be soon replicated at larger landfills in other parts of Chennai. G Prakash, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation is hopes to process larger capacities by September.

“Another incinerator with 50 metric tonne capacity will be operational at Kodungaiyur landfill by May,” Prakash said. Kodungiyur and Perungudi are two of Chennai’s largest landfill sites and they are often blamed for polluting and destroying the city’s groundwater, air and wetlands.

Prakash added that the government will add six more incinerators with 100 mt capacity each, by September. The advantage of this technology is that it turns a great quantity of waste into a small quantity of ash. For instance, 10 mt of waste is turned into just 150 kg ash. But waste management doesn’t just stop here. An add on technology converts the ash residue into beautiful tiles and bricks.

“We haven’t started using these tiles for commercial purpose. Whatever (tiles) are being produced are at present being laid at the recycling plant facility itself to beautify the pavements. We will soon escalate production and find a market,” Prakash said. The corporation also uses a colouring machine to paint the bricks in many other colours.

