Chennai’s Vijaya hospital closed after several employees test positive for COVID-19

Chennai’s Vijaya hospital in Vadapalani area suspended all it’s activities on Saturday after some of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. In a letter to all the consultants and staff, B Bharathi Reddy, the Managing Trustee and CEO of the group said that the hospital will be disinfected and other measures will be taken as per the government guidelines.

“All types of admissions, including emergency admissions, will be temporarily stopped in Vijaya Group of Hospitals (VH and HC). Any type of emergency coming to VHC casualty will be referred to other hospitals after stabilization, without much inconvenience to the patients. However, the staff working in VMET and seeking admission for COVID-related illness will be admitted,” the letter read.

As per local reports, At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. All the patients admitted to the hospital are set to be transferred to relevant areas in the Vijaya Health Centre (VHC), which is located closer to the hospital premises.

The OP services will be functioning in health centre for all the consultants, with alternate-day consultation for VHC and VH doctors.

A patient who was admitted to the hospital on complaints of chest pain was advised to take rest at home after a week’s treatment. The hospital had informed the family that due to the threat of COVID-19 spread, they cannot provide further treatment for non-critical patients.

“These are very challenging times, but I am confident that with your co-operation, we can sail through this crisis,” Reddy’s letter read.

On June 19, the grandson of producer Naggi Reddy and trustee of Vijaya Hospital Sarath Reddy, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 succumbed to the disease.

