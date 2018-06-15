Chennai zoo is now livestreaming what its star occupants are up to

This hippopotamus on the right hand side came for a bath on the pond in his enclosure. (Source: Screengrab from the live feed) This hippopotamus on the right hand side came for a bath on the pond in his enclosure. (Source: Screengrab from the live feed)

Can’t make it to the Chennai zoo? Doesn’t mean you can’t track what the animals there are doing.

Multiple animal enclosures in Chennai’s Arinagar Anna Zoological Park, or the Vandalur Zoo, now have CCTV cameras which broadcast a live feed of what the zoo’s occupants are up to. Sitting in the comfort of your home, you can watch the animals in their enclosures going about their day.

The official website of the zoo says that the animals can be viewed through the live streaming facility only during the working hours of the zoo. At the end of the day, the animals are usually nestled in the animal houses. You can check the live feeds here.

A group of Indians Gaurs eating an early lunch (Source: Screengrab from the live feed) A group of Indians Gaurs eating an early lunch (Source: Screengrab from the live feed)

Live streaming is presently available for the lion, Indian gaur, lion-tailed macaque, bear, white tiger, Bengal tiger, leopard, crocodile, elephant, hornbill, chimpanzee and hippopotamus enclosures.

However, the animals may not always be visible. As the weather is quite warm in Chennai this time of the year, the zoo’s occupants usually stay indoors and mostly come out to go to the water pots, or artificial ponds, built for them.

You can also book a one-night stay at the zoo which includes a tour in a battery-powered vehicle, a lion safari and deer safari.

Killing time at the office just got a whole lot easier.

