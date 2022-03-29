Chennai: Van driver, assistant arrested over death of class 2 student in school

The Chennai police have arrested the driver of a school van and his assistant in connection with the death of an eight-year-old boy who was run over by the vehicle inside the institution on Monday morning.

Driver Poongavanam and assistant Gnanasakthi were booked under IPC section 304 (2) for culpable homicide and remanded to 15-day judicial custody, said the police. While Gnanasakthi is lodged in prison, Poongavanam, who is undergoing treatment for diabetes, will be lodged in prison once his treatment is completed, said the police. The police have also booked the school principal and correspondent.

The deceased VJ Theeksheeth was a resident of Virugambakkam and a class 2 student of a private school at Alwarthirunagar.

On Monday, the boy’s mother Jenifer demanded the arrest of the school management officials and the closure of the school for their alleged negligence. She said that she would not accept the body of her son until the police accepted her demand. After education, revenue and police officials convinced her, she finally accepted the body.

Jenifer told the media that she had dropped him at the school around 8.30 am and received a call from the school management around 8.40 am that her son had met with an accident. She said the officials did not divulge any details about the accident when they took her son to the hospital and later informed her that he had passed away.

According to the boy’s mother, the school management told her that her son had forgotten his lunchbox and when he went to get it, he was run over by the van which was reversing.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian visited Theeksheeth’s home to offer his condolences. While promising action against the culprits, he said that the driver and his assistant should have paid attention when the students were boarding and deboarding the vehicle and that the accident was an act of negligence.