Chennai runs out of vaccine stock, only 5,000 doses to be administered today

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive at a school in Chennai (PTI)

The Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct vaccination camps at only 19 urban health centres and will administer only 5000 doses today due to shortage of stock.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior official from the civic body they haven’t received the doses from the centre. “The vaccination drive takes place in 45 vaccination and 19 urban communities. Due to a lack of stock, we will administer only 5,000 doses at 19 urban health centres,” he said.

The civic body which usually lists out the number of vaccination centres and vaccine slots available both online and offline did not put out the lists on Sunday.

The official further added that other pre-booked vaccination drive such as the one planned for the members of the Madras High Court including clerks, court staffs, and their family members will take place as usual. “They were pre-booked a week ago, so we had allocated the stocks to such special drives,” the officer added.

As per the civic body’s data, a total of 36049 doses of vaccines were administered on June 26. This includes 14307 first dose of Covishield and 14522 of Covaxin and 3728 second doses of Covishield and 3492 of Covaxin.

The number of vaccines administered to the beneficiaries stood at 89402 in the state on Sunday. There has been a gradual decline in doses administered to the public. On June 24, as many as 432004 people were administred, it 429001 on June 25 and 372618 on June 26.