Chennai urban polls: Here’s how you can check your polling station

The urban local body polls to 200 wards in Chennai are set to take place on February 19. There are a total of 5,794 polling booths in the city, including 255 polling booths for men, 255 for women and 5,284 general wards.

The civic body officials informed that 1,061 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and 182 as more critical. For each of the 15 zones in the city, a counting centre has been set up. There are over 61 lakh eligible voters in the city.

The public can check their polling booth by checking into the civic body’s website – http://election.chennaicorporation.gov.in/

To know their respective polling station, one needs to click on the ‘Know Your Polling Station’ option and then enter their Aadhaar card number (EPIC No) and captcha code.

For any grievance, complainants can dial the civic body’s toll-free number 1800 425 7012.

As many as 27,000 polling officers will be on poll duty in Chennai. The first training session for them had already been conducted and the second session for polling and presiding officers will be held on February 10. The postal votes for the officers on election duty will commence from February 10. The corporation would be sending the postal ballot to their residential address for them to post their votes.

CCTVs would be installed at the counting centres, both at the counting area and the strong room where the electronic voting machines are kept. Till now, the flying squad of the Chennai Corporation has seized Rs 16,15,598 in cash and other items worth Rs 1,26,26,000 from those who carried them without valid documents.

In Chennai, as many as 2,670 candidates are in the fray.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the candidates are allowed to campaign from 8 am till 8 pm.

As per the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state election commissioner, Bedi said meetings in closed spaces can happen with a maximum of 500 people or 50 per cent of the hall capacity, while in open spaces, a maximum of 1,000 people or 50 per cent of the total capacity is to be maintained. However, political parties need to seek prior permission from the assistant revenue officers for the same.

He added that a total of 168 places have been identified to conduct these political meetings and rallies and candidates have been urged to adhere to the Moral Code of Conduct for the smooth conduct of the polls.