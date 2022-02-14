Chennai urban polls: 18 lakh booth slips distributed to voters in city

The Greater Chennai Corporation distributed a total of 18.11 lakh booth slips to voters in the city by Sunday ahead of the urban local body elections set to take place in 200 wards across the city’s 15 zones on February 19.

A total of 61.5 lakh slips are to be distributed in 5,648 areas across the city. The civic body has been engaged in the distribution of booth slips since Saturday when 5.54 lakh slips were distributed. Nearly 12.57 lakh slips were given out on Sunday. As many as 4,275 corporation workers are engaged in the process which they plan to complete by Wednesday.

So far, the workers have distributed 69,343 slips in Tiruvottiyur, 27,406 in Manali, 68,480 in Madhavaram, 1.01 lakh in Tondiarpet, 1.44 lakh in Royapuram, 1.35 lakh in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 2.38 lakh in Ambattur, 2.10 lakh in Anna Nagar, 1.44 lakh in Teynampet, 1.57 lakh in Kodambakkam, 1.19 lakh in Valasaravakkam, 71,221 in Alandur, 1.7 lakh in Adyar, 72,853 in Perungudi and 80,697 slips in Shollinganallur.

A few days ago, the civic body announced relaxations in Covid restrictions for campaigning, including providing permission to conduct meetings and door-to-door canvassing. Up to 20 people can accompany the candidates, it said, and identified 136 places to conduct meetings. Indoor meetings are allowed with a maximum attendance of 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, while open venues can have attendees up to 30 per cent of the capacity.