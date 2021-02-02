Chennai: Two photographers drown in lake while taking pictures

Residents near the Tirusulam quarry complained of people risking their lives for taking photos and videos. They said the lake, formed naturally by the rainwater, is believed to be 72-foot deep. (Express Photo)

Two photographers drowned in Kallu Kuttai lake near Tirusulam in Chennai while taking pictures on Monday. Fire tenders from Tambaram recovered the bodies Tuesday and handed those over to the Pallavaram police.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh Kumar (21) and Akash (23). belonged to the Pallipattu town in Tiruvallur district. They were visiting the quarry area along with two other friends when the incident happened.

After having completed a course in Visual Communication, the four had been involved regularly in photoshoots, making short films and videos, etc. During one such photo session on Monday, one among the group fell into the lake and drowned. The other person drowned while trying to rescue his friend.

The parents of Dinesh and Akash were informed and they lodged a complaint at the Pallavaram police station. The police officials had searched in the lake area with the help of fire tenders from Tambaram. According to the police, they had searched till 11 pm on Monday but couldn’t locate the body.

On Tuesday, with the help of people working in the quarry, the officials recovered the body of Dinesh and Akash and sent them to the Chrompet Government Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Residents near the Tirusulam quarry complained of people risking their lives for taking photos and videos. They said the lake, formed naturally by the rainwater, is believed to be 72-foot deep.