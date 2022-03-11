Chennai: Two men arrested for sexually assaulting actor

The Chennai city police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting a 38-year-old actor and robbing her of cash and gold jewellery.

According to the police, the woman complained to the Valarsaravakkam police on March 8 around 10.30 pm claiming that she was threatened and sexually assaulted at knifepoint by the two men and robbed of around one-and-a half-sovereign of gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 50,000.

A special team of police officials attached to the R-9 police station conducted an enquiry into the incident. Based on CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence, the police nabbed the accused Selvakumar (21) of Maduravoyal and Kannadasan (37) of Ramapuram.

The police also recovered gold jewellery, three cell phones and two two-wheelers from the accused.