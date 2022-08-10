Chennai: Two men arrested for attempted sexual assault

August 10, 2022 12:29:31 pm
The Chennai police arrested Tuesday two men for allegedly trying to sexually assault a 27-year-old woman at knifepoint after barging into her house at Koyambedu the previous day.
The accused were identified as R Ganesa Moorthy (28) of Brindhavan Nagar and B Aravind (27) of Virugambakkam, both daily-wage labourers.
According to the police, the woman was sleeping alone at her house as her husband had gone out to work at Koyambedu wholesale market. Around 3:30 pm, two men, who were staying in the guest room of her house, barged in and attempted to sexually assault her at knifepoint, said the police.
As the woman screamed for help, the men threatened her and fled from the spot, said the police. The woman then informed her husband of the incident and registered a complaint at the Koyambedu police station.
The police booked the accused under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before a magistrate and later lodged in prison.
