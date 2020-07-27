Chennai: Two detained under Goondas Act for hurting sentiments of Hindus, Muslims

Both men had earlier been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Both men had earlier been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An anchor of a YouTube channel and a member of political outfit Hindu Tamilar Peravai were Monday detained under the Goondas Act, for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and Muslims respectively.

Surendra Nataraj alias Nathigan, an anchor for DK-Periyarist YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam, had been arrested on July 16 by the Chennai police for posting a video “ridiculing” Hindu deity Murugan and Hindu hymn Kandha Sasthi Kavasam.

The complaint against him was filed by RS Paul Kanagaraj, the head of the state’s BJP legal division, on behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President MN Raja. Other outfits like Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam and Hindu Makkal Katchi too demanded stern action against him and the people involved in bringing out the video.

The Cyber Crime Wing has booked Surendra under sections 153, 153 (A) (1), 295 (A), 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Two other persons involved with the channel Karuppar Kootam have also been arrested. All the videos of the channel have been removed.

The Hindu Tamilar Peravai member, SJ Gopal, was arrested on July 17 for circulating defamatory content on Prophet Mohammad. Based on a complaint by the Popular Front of India’s Chennai division, which claimed that the defamatory content had been spread over social media with intent to hurt religious sentiments and promote enmity between religious groups, Gopal was arrested by the cyber wing of Chennai police under sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 505 of the IPC.

On Monday, both were detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Chennai City Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal.

