Chennai: Two constables killed by speeding BMW, case registered

The CCTV visuals show the collision throwing the policemen (depicted in smaller circle) off the bike to a certain distance. (CCTV screengrab)

Two police constables belonging to the armed reserved unit of Chennai Police died after a speeding BMW car rammed into their vehicle in north-west Chennai’s Mogappair area during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as B Ravindran (32) and V Karthik (34). According to the police, the incident took place at around 4:15-4:20 am when the two constables were on their way to Avadi to report for bandobast duty at the CMBT in Koyembedu.

The police said that Ravindran, who was riding the bike, attempted to take a right turn near a private school on Ambattur Estate road when a BMW car rammed into their vehicle. The CCTV visuals show the collision throwing the policemen off the bike to a certain distance.

Two police constables belonging to the armed reserved unit of the Chennai police died after they were run over by a speeding BMW car in Mogappair in the wee hours on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. pic.twitter.com/oORoegdxmc — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) January 20, 2021

The passerby rushed Ravindran and Karthik to a government hospital where Ravindran was declared dead on arrival. Karthik later succumbed to injuries at around 11 am.

The accused have been identified as Amuruth (25), Rohit Surya (21) and Varun Sekar (20). The three are college students who were returning from a birthday bash. Amuruth was reportedly driving the car that came to a halt after hitting the median.

The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Police reached the spot and registered a case. They confirmed that three men were not drunk.

Deputy Commissioner for Traffic (West), M M Ashok Kumar told indianexpress.com that Amuruth, who was behind the wheels, has been booked under section 279 (Rash driving) and 304 (2) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.