Chennai: Truck driver runs over 3 drunk men, held

A truck driver from Uttar Pradesh was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after he ran over three drunk men at a private yard in Vadaperumbakkam near Red Hills in Chennai.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, Kamala Kannan (35), Naveen (26) and Kumaran (36), who were engaged in a travel business in the locality, parked their two-wheeler at the truck yard and began to consume liquor. A while later, they got into an argument with truck driver Kanhaiya Lal Singh (28) from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The trio allegedly harassed and demanded money from the truck driver. When the argument escalated and turned physical, the driver, who feared that they would damage his vehicle, attempted to flee from the spot. According to the police, Singh did not intentionally run over the trio.

While Kannan died on the spot, Kumaran and Naveen were taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The doctors declared Kumaran dead on arrival while Naveen, who was critical, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

“We secured the driver immediately and registered a case. He was arrested and later remanded to judicial custody. The driver did not intentionally run his vehicle over these three men. He had taken his truck without seeing them,” a police officer said.