Chennai: Trial run between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar Metro stations successful, says CMRL

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Saturday commenced the 9-km trial run between Washermanpet Metro Station and Wimco Nagar Metro Station. According to CMRL officials, the trial run of the Diesel Locomotive vehicle was successful. A total of 9.051 km were covered during the trial run.

The officials hope that this trial run will pave way for the CMRL’s plan for fully completing the entire Phase I extension works. The line from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar is an extension of phase-1 corridor from Washermanpet to Airport via Annasalai with eight metro stations, namely Washermanpet, Toll Gate, Kaladipet, Thiruvottiyur, Thiruvottiyur Theradi, Thegaraya College, Tondiarpet and Wimco Nagar. Out of these, Thegaraya College and Tondiarpet are two underground stations.

“The Installation of various systems including Ballastless track, Overhead electrification, Signaling, Tunnel Ventilation, HVAC, Platform screen doors, Automatic fare collection (AFC) gates are currently underway in this stretch to achieve early commissioning,” a release from CMRL read.

The officials said the services are scheduled to be open for the public by end of January 2021.