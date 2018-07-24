Chennai: Four passengers hanging out of suburban train killed, 10 injured

Four killed in Chennai suburban train accident on Tuesday morning. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Four killed in Chennai suburban train accident on Tuesday morning. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Four passengers aboard a crowded suburban train died after they hit a hard surface and fell off at St Thomas Mount in Chennai early on Tuesday morning. Atleast 10 others sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to The News Minute report, one railway official said, “When the train was arriving at St.Thomas Mount, 10 passengers were hanging out of the door. They seem to have hit a wall or a pole and fallen down. Train was extremely crowded. Four people have died, others have been rushed to a hospital for medical attention.”

The report added that footage from the station showed a jam-packed platform as well as train with several people hanging out of the carriages, holding on with the support of the pole at the entrance to the train.

The accident took place at the St. Thomas Mount station that lies along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section near Guindy of the Chennai suburban rail network and is crowded during peak hours by frequent commuters along the line.

