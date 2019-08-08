Chennai traffic police: No helmet? Pay Rs 1,000 fine

After being pulled up by the Madras High Court last month over helmet-less riding in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced that officials will soon begin imposing a hefty fine on those violating the rule in the city.

The GCTP announced Wednesday that a fine amounting to Rs. 1,000 will be levied on motorists and pillion riders who are found to be violating the helmet rule. The fine amount has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 after the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2019, which proposed stringent penalties for traffic violations, was passed in Parliament.

The city traffic police has been working round the clock to ensure that the rule is followed, after being rapped by the HC.

Traffic officers opined that 90 per cent of the accidents turned fatal as motorists weren’t wearing helmets.

In order to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet, GCTP officials have held several awareness programmes across the city for motorists and even distributed free helmets to commuters found traveling without them. The department also installed a model of a helmet on Kamarajar Salai, along Marina Beach, in a bid to sensitise motorists along the stretch.

Officials said that they were informing the public about the revision of fines well in advance as a few traffic officers were manhandled by motorists last month while enforcing the helmet rule.

The revised fines will be implemented across Chennai once the GCTP receives a green signal from the Tamil Nadu government.