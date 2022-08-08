Chennai traffic police announce diversions ahead of Chess Olympiad closing ceremony

August 8, 2022 12:10:31 pm
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in the city in view of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 9, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
A release from the department said Sunday there would be a slow movement of traffic at EVR Periyar Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiah Salai, and areas in and around the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Vehicles from Puliyanthope proceeding towards Periamet will be diverted at Choolai Roundana towards Choolai High Road. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hunters Road via EVK Sampath Road towards Vepery High Road will be diverted at Jeremiah Road junction towards Doveton.
Commercial vehicles proceeding to Central will not be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy point, Nair Point, and Gandhi Irwin bridge. Commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Kuralagam Junction, Mint Street, Wall Tax Road, and Moolakothalam to reach the Vyasarpadi flyover.
Subscriber Only Stories
The traffic also requested people to plan their travel within the city accordingly. Those going to the Chennai Central station to board their trains were advised to plan their travel well in advance.
The event will be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, state ministers, renowned chess players from all over the world, and special invitees.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Box office report: Sita Ramam, Bimbisara bring cheer to cinemas in Telugu states
Goa sees rise in demand for small Ganesh idols, artists say Maharashtrians setting trend
‘I didn’t know I could do that’: Meteorologist discovers TV’s touch screen on-air. Watch video
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Sharath Kamal, men’s hockey to battle for gold
Too many people failing driving tests, Delhi transport dept to bring changes
Alia Bhatt talks about relationship with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor: ‘She says I’m not your saas, but your friend’
Without pay, dad strikes gold as Chandigarh girl punches her way to glory
Stranger starts singing as woman was practising for recital. Watch heart-warming video
‘I was never supposed to have hair’: Doja Cat shaves off her head and eyebrows
NIA carries out raids in Doda, Jammu against JeI members in terror funding case
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Top discounts on 5G phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung
Hyderabad: 3-year-old in coma after father thrashes her for playing for too long