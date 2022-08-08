scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Chennai traffic police announce diversions ahead of Chess Olympiad closing ceremony

A release from the department stated that there would be slow movement of traffic at EVR Periyar Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiaha Salai, and areas in and around Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 8, 2022 12:10:31 pm
chennai news, chess in chennai, Tamil nadu news, traffic diversions,Commercial vehicles proceeding to Central will not be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy point, Nair point and Gandhi Irwin bridge.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in the city in view of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 9, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A release from the department said Sunday there would be a slow movement of traffic at EVR Periyar Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiah Salai, and areas in and around the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Vehicles from Puliyanthope proceeding towards Periamet will be diverted at Choolai Roundana towards Choolai High Road. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hunters Road via EVK Sampath Road towards Vepery High Road will be diverted at Jeremiah Road junction towards Doveton. 

Commercial vehicles proceeding to Central will not be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy point, Nair Point, and Gandhi Irwin bridge. Commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Kuralagam Junction, Mint Street, Wall Tax Road, and Moolakothalam to reach the Vyasarpadi flyover.

The traffic also requested people to plan their travel within the city accordingly. Those going to the Chennai Central station to board their trains were advised to plan their travel well in advance.

The event will be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, state ministers, renowned chess players from all over the world, and special invitees.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 12:10:31 pm

