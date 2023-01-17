Chennai traffic diversions today: As city celebrates Kaanum pongal, check which routes to avoid

In view of ‘Kaanum Pongal’ celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the Chennai Police has deployed more than 15,000 personnel to manage crowds and maintain law and order in the city, reported ANI. Security has been beefed up in major public places like the Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, Elliots Beach, and Guindy National Park.

According to Greater Chennai Police, 11 temporary Police helpline booths have been installed in beaches. Two temporary mini-control rooms have been set up near Uzlaipalar Statue and Gandhi Statue. Seven ambulances and two fire engines have been kept on standby as precautionary measures.

Motorboats and over 140 divers from NGOs have also been kept ready for rescue operations in case of any untoward incident.

Kaanum Pongal or Kanum Pongal is the fourth and final day of the four-day Pongal festival.

To avoid traffic congestion during Pongal celebrations, traffic diversion routes around Marina Beach were also announced by the Chennai Traffic Police.

In case of huge footfall at the labour statue on Marina Beach, vehicles from the north will be diverted at Parry’s corner towards Muthusamy point, Wallajah point, Anna Salai, Pallavan point, Periyar statue, Anna statue, Wellington point, Spencer junction, Pattulas road and Tower Clock to reach their destination.

Vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at the Kannagi statue. There will be no entry for vehicle from Wallajah road and Bells road junction.Victoria Hostel road will be made into a one-way entry. Motorists can keep a track of the diversions on Roadease app.

(With inputs from ANI)