Chennai: Traffic diversions in parts of Chennai Tuesday due to Metro Phase II construction

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai on Tuesday (August 17) from 6 am to 10 pm due to Phase II (elevated corridor) works by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) from Kodambakkam Power House to Porur junction.

The diversions are being implemented on a trial basis, GCTP added.

There will be no diversions for vehicles travelling from Porur towards Kodambakkam Bridge.

Here are the diversions:

Traffic on Arcot Road from 80 Feet Road Junction to Kodambakkam Power House Junction will be one-way.

Vehicles heading towards Porur and Saligramam from Kodambakkam Bridge should take the left at Power House Junction and travel via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction right – 2nd Avenue Junction – Straight – P T Rajan Salai – Raja Mannar Salai – 80 Feet Road – Arcot Road and then head to Porur.

Vehicles heading towards Vadapalani Junction from Kodambakkam Bridge should take left at Power House Junction and travel via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction right – 2nd Avenue Junction – Right – J N 100 Feet Road and proceed towards Vadapalani.

Vehicles heading to K K Nagar from Porur can take a right turn at 80 Feet Road Junction – Left at Rajamannar Salai and Rajamannar Salai x PT Rajan Junction – turn left to each KK Nagar Udayam Junction.

Vehicles from Ashok Pillar to Kodambakkam Bridge will not be allowed to proceed straight at Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction. Instead, vehicles should take a left turn and then take the right turn at Ashok Nagar 2nd Avenue Junction (Lakshman Shruthi Junction) x JN 100 Feet Road to reach Kodambakkam Bridge via Kodambakkam Post Office.

Vehicles bound for T Nagar from Vadapalani Junction should take the right turn at Duraisamy Salai Junction – Duraisamy Salai – Ashok Nagar 2nd Avenue Road – Straight to 8th Street – Left at Ashok Nagar 3rd Avenue Junction and reach T Nagar via Ashok Nagar 4th Avenue Junction.

Vehicles bound for 100 Feet Road from K K Nagar will not be allowed to turn right at Raja Mannar Salai Junction. Vehicles should take the left turn and reach 100 Feet Road via 80 Feet Road and Arcot Road.

Vehicles from Vannier Street will not be allowed to head straight on Raja Mannar Salai from 80 Feet Road Junction. Instead, vehicles have to take the left turn at 80 Feet Road Junction and reach Arcot Road or Munusamy Salai via KK Nagar Udayam Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Ashok Pillar from Koyambedu will not be allowed to head straight at Vadapalani Junction Service Road. Instead, vehicles have to take the left turn at Vadapalani Junction Service Road and reach Power House Junction, then take right and reach Ashok Pillar via Ambedkar Salai.

All heavy and commercial vehicles heading towards Kodambakkam Flyover from Saligramam should take the left lane on the one-way traffic of Arcot Road, while all two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMV) should take the right lane on the same stretch.