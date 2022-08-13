Chennai: Traffic diversions ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions on August 15.

According to the release by the city police, the traffic diversions will be in place from 6 a.m. till the end of celebrations.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic except for those carrying pass.

The vehicles along Kamarajar Salai, which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai, will have to proceed along Wallajah Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

The vehicles coming to Rajaji Salai, which are intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai, have to proceed through NFS Road, RA Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.