Chennai: Due to metro work, here are year-long traffic diversions from September 14

Owing to Phase II works being carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Arcot Road from Kodambakkam Power House to Arcot Road x 80 Feet Road junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai for a year, effective September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).

The traffic diversions in Chennai effective from September 14:

There will be no diversions for vehicles travelling from Porur towards Kodambakkam Bridge.

Vehicles on Arcot Road heading towards Porur and Saligramam from Kodambakkam Bridge should take the left at Power House Junction and travel via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction – Right – 2nd Avenue Junction – Straight – P T Rajan Salai – Raja Mannar Salai – 80 Feet Road – Left – Arcot Road and then head to Porur or Saligramam.

Vehicles on Arcot Road heading towards Vadapalani Junction from Kodambakkam Bridge should take a compulsory left at Power House Junction and travel via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction – Right – 2nd Avenue Junction – 100 Feet Road and proceed towards Vadapalani Junction.

Vehicles on Arcot Road travelling from Vadapalani Junction will not be allowed to turn right at Duraisamy Salai. Instead, commuters should travel via Power House Junction – Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction – Right and proceed to Duraisamy Salai.

Vehicles travelling from Ashok Pillar to Kodambakkam Bridge should travel via Ambedkar Salai – Left – 2nd Avenue Road – Right – Duraisamy Road – Right – Arcot Road to reach Kodambakkam Bridge.

Vehicles from Arcot Road x Duraisamy Road Junction to Power House Junction will be allowed to commute as usual. However, traffic from Power House Junction to Arcot Road x Duraisamy Road Junction will be one-way.

Vehicles will be allowed to travel along 2nd Avenue Road from Ambedkar Road Junction towards 100 feet Road Junction. However, traffic from 100 Feet Road Junction to Ambedkar Road Junction will be one-way.

Traffic will be allowed on Ambedkar Salai from Power House Junction to Ashok Nagar Police Station. However, vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction to Power House Junction since it will be a one-way.

The police has urged the public to follow the above rules.