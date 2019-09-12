Chennai: Joint MD of Toyota’s leading dealer ‘commits suicide’

A well-known businesswoman was found dead on Thursday morning at her house in Nungambakkam, Chennai. Reeta Lankalingam allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself due to some personal issues.

Reeta was the joint-managing director of Lanson – car manufacturing giant Toyota’s leading Tamil Nadu dealer. Their showroom, Lanson Toyota is well known in Tamil Nadu. Alongside her husband, Lankalingam, Reeta had been taking care of the company’s dealership and showrooms across the state.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Nungambakkam Assistant Commissioner V Muthuvel Pandi said they rushed to the business woman’s house as soon as they received the information. “One of her employees had called our station and we immediately rushed to the spot. There are apparently three maidservants and a security guard in her house. The servants had waited for a long time for her to come out of her bedroom. They knocked her bedroom and since there was no response, they broke the door and found her hanging in her room. She had used a screen cloth to commit suicide,” the police said.

The police further added that they have registered a case under section 174 (Investigation of Unnatural Death) of the IPC. “We are carrying out further investigation to know the reason behind the suicide; we haven’t found any suicide note so far,” Muthuvel added.

Reeta’s body was sent to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for postmortem. She is survived by her husband and two children. The news of her suicide has sent shock waves across her family and friends.