Chennai to receive rainfall for next two days

Even as parts of Chennai woke up to light showers on Wednesday morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that parts of the city will continue to receive moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms for the next two days.

According to the forecast, Chennai will witness showers late in the evening or at nightfall due to a break in the ongoing southwest monsoon in other parts of the country and wind confluence in the state.

The city has been receiving rainfall late at night for the past four days, with cases of waterlogging being reported in low-lying areas of Chennai.

While the showers have done little to increase the lake levels, S P Velumani, the Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programmes, announced that groundwater levels in the city have increased significantly following the implementation of rainwater harvesting measures among citizens. Groundwater has recorded a rise of over two feet across Chennai and various districts in Tamil Nadu in light of the recent rains.

The RMC has also forecast light to heavy rainfall across 10 districts in the state, including parts of Krishnagiri, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai, and neighbouring Puducherry, for the next two days.