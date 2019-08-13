Chennai to receive 8 tmc ft of Krishna water soon

Amid water crisis in Chennai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to release the eight thousand million cubic feet of Krishna water for the city through the Srisailam reservoir.

On behalf of TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, Tamil Nadu State Municipality, and Administrative Minister SP Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and other senior IAS officers met Jagan Reddy in Vijayawada and requested him to release the Krishna river water immediately as part of the Telugu Ganga canal project.

Speaking to the reporters, the Tamil Nadu CM expressed his gratitude to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart and said, “Let me share the happy news that when water reaches here, the people of Chennai will receive uninterrupted and safe drinking water.” The Chief Minister said he expects the Krishna water to be released soon and hopes the water release will benefit the parched city of Chennai.

For the past five months, Chennai’s major reservoirs Poondi, Chemberabakkam, Sholavaram, and Red Hills have gone dry.

The Telugu Ganga Project aka Krishna Water Supply Project was implemented by then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao to resolve the water scarcity in Chennai. According to the intra-state agreement, Chennai has to be provided 12 TMC of water every year in two spells (June-October and January-April). From the Srisailam reservoir, the Krishna water will be discharged through a series of canals like Somasila, Kandaleru before reaching the Poondi reservoir near Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the reports, the Public Work Department has said the released water will be reaching the ‘Zero point’ near Uthukottai by today or tomorrow.