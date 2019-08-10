Chennai to Kerala trains, flights cancelled due to rains: Here is the full list

Several trains running between Chennai and parts of Kerala have been cancelled following torrential rains in the neighbouring state. The IMD Saturday issued a red alert in nine districts, warning of more rainfall. The Southern Railways tweeted that several trains to Kerala have either been cancelled or partially cancelled on August 10 and August 11 due to flooding and trees falling on the railway tracks.

Due to the change ins schedule, passengers can avail refund of tickets after applying for Ticket Deposit Receipts (TDR) at any station until September 15. Passengers who have booked their tickets online can submit refund claims to the Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing at Chennai’s Moore Market Complex before September 15.

List of trains fully cancelled from Chennai to Kerala:

August 10: Trivandrum – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express

August 10, 11: Sengottai – Kollam Sengottai Passenger Train

August 10, 11: Trivandrum – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Mail

August 10: Trivandrum – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Super Fast Express

August 10: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Trivandrum Central Super Fast Express

August 10: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangalore West Coast Express

August 10: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Super Fast Express

August 11: Ernakulam – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central

August 11: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Trivandrum Central Mail

List of trains partially cancelled from Chennai to Kerala:

August 10, 11: Tirunelveli – Palghat Tirunelveli Express

August 10, 11: Chennai Egmore – Kollam Chennai Egmore Express

August 10: Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangalore

August 10: Alappuzha – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Chennai Express

August 11: Trivandrum – Gorakhpur

August 12: Kollam – Chennai Egmore Express

Flights from Chennai to Kerala cancelled due to weather

Meanwhile, all flights bound to Kochi have either been diverted or cancelled following waterlogging of the runway at the Kochi Airport. Air India announced that its flights have been diverted to Trivandrum for the weekend.

#FlyAI : Due to water logging at #Cochin Airport till 1500 hrs 11th Aug, 2019 all #Airindia flights to & from #Cochin will be operating from #Thiruvananthapuram for 10th August and 11th August, 2019. — Air India (@airindiain) August 9, 2019

Airline companies IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet announced that passengers travelling to Kochi over the weekend could avail change and cancellation fee waiver or reschedule their flights at zero cost.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to airport closure, flights to/fro #Kochi are impacted. You may visit plan B https://t.co/DSSJqiVQRK to opt for an alternate option or get a full refund. pic.twitter.com/y1RI9c47ON — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 9, 2019

#GoAlert: All GoAir flights to/from Kochi and Kannur are affected due to unfavorable weather conditions and airport closure. You can check your #GoAir flight status: SMS G8 <space> FlightNo to 57333. pic.twitter.com/ktwCwSVGBK — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 9, 2019

Parts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy monsoon rainfall as well, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Erode.