scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Chennai to host children’s literary fest from August 6

As a part of the fest, children belonging to the age group of seven to 16 are invited to send their poems and short stories (both fictional and non-fictional).

New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 12:44:32 pm
children day, chennai news, literature fest, lit fest chennaiSunantha Sugendran, from Droplets Creation, said that one of the ideas behind the event was to encourage school children to write. (Express File/Representative Image)

Written by Neha Sasi

It was the idea of writing and literature slowly taking a digital turn that led to the Rough Note Children’s Literature Festival in the city which is all set to commence on August 6 at the DakshinaChitra Museum this year.

As a part of the fest, children belonging to the age group of seven to 16 are invited to send their poems and short stories (both fictional and non-fictional). Every student sending their entry will receive a participation certificate and the best ones are to be curated as a book and published by Notion Press. The entries can be either in Tamil or English.

The Fest, organised by Droplets Creation and Quriosity, will also see literary workshops, talks, panel discussions and storytelling sessions that will be taking place from August 6 to September 3 at the museum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

The literary workshops involve significant book publishers like Amar Chitra Katha, Tulika Books and Tara Books who will be closely working with and reaching out to children, said Lakshmi Thyagarajan, Senior Education Coordinator at DakshinaChitra Museum. Illustrators and authors of various books will also be interacting with the children who will attend the fest.

“We want to give them an experience of understanding what is behind a book,” she said.

The idea for this fest had taken seed two years back but Covid-19 had different plans. When asked about the challenges that they faced while organising the event after a pandemic, Arjun Madhavan from Quriosity said that the biggest challenge was the financial aspect. However, he said that they were fortunate to find people later who could support their vision and bring the event to fruition.

Sunantha Sugendran, from Droplets Creation, said that one of the ideas behind the event was to encourage school children to write. The competition is open to both government and public schools, she said.

The interested can submit their entries by August 1 and it has no registration fee. “Everyone can write, and we wanted to give this opportunity to all,” said Suren M from Droplets Creation.

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, a social and cultural activist as well as the brand ambassador for the children’s literature festival, said the event is a huge opportunity for children to come out and express themselves through the medium of literature.

More from Chennai

While Amrutha Satish, author of ‘Follow the Ants’, will be the English jury, Yuma Vasuki, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, will be the Tamil jury member.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and us
Most Read

Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and us

Premium
How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In a first, UK woman with Down syndrome aces sprint triathlon

In a first, UK woman with Down syndrome aces sprint triathlon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement