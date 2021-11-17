Chennai: Three arrested for robbing man of cash, gold, bike at knifepoint

Chennai city police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly forcing a man to transfer money and other valuable items like a gold ring at knifepoint near Avadi in Chennai.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ajith Kumar (24), works at an online food delivery company. A resident of Thirumudivakkam, he was on his way to visit a friend on Monday evening.

As per his complaint, around 5 pm, the three men stopped him near Ayilachery and threatened him at knifepoint to transfer whatever amount he has in his bank account to theirs. He then transferred Rs 10,000 to their account through a digital wallet service. The gang then robbed him of his mobile phone and two-gram gold ring. Further, they took his bike and fled from the spot.

Based on his complaint at Avadi police station, a team under the Avadi Inspector (crime) investigated the case. They analysed CCTV footage and arrested Vignesh (23) of Kamarajar Nagar, Haridhar (23) of Bharathidasan Nagar and Dhanasekar (23) of Kamarajar Nagar. All the stolen items were recovered from them and handed over to the victim.

The police said the accused will be remanded soon.