Chennai: Threatened by attacker, victim delays treatment for bullet wound by ten days 

A history-sheeter allegedly shot at and injured a man recently at Ennore in Chennai on June 8 and threatened him to not reveal about it, forcing the victim to delay approaching a hospital until the bullet wound became aggravated.

The incident came to light on Monday when 39-year-old Senthil sought treatment at a government hospital, ten days after the attack at Ennore.

History-sheeter Ramesh and his accomplice, Alexander were arrested for the same. “Ramesh (33) is wanted for 25 cases, including murder, and had been detained under the stringent Goondas Act thrice in the past”, said the police, adding that a pistol and two bullets were recovered from him.

Ramesh had shot at and injured Senthil on June 8 after the latter had tried to intervene in a quarrel involving the two rowdies and a man from the locality over some issue, a police release said. Ramesh had then warned Senthil of dire consequences if he revealed about the incident, prompting the victim to undergo medical treatment at home. However, as the injury aggravated, the victim visited a government hospital on Monday following which the police came to know about the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Senthil, the police registered a case and a special team arrested the Ramesh and Alexander on Tuesday morning. They were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody, said the police release.