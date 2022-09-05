scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Chennai This Week: Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sanjay Subrahmanyan lead host of music events

Yuvan Shankar Raja will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on September 10. Sanjay Subrahmanyan's concert at RA Puram the same day.

Chennai This Week (Instagram/@itsyuvan)

If there is something buzzing all over the city this week, it is this: Yuvan Shankar Raja (popularly known as U1) is performing live! Called ‘U & I’ the most-awaited live concert will be happening on September 10 from 6 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. After a long wait, Yuvan Shankar Raja is here to get your Saturday electrified with his music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sivaangi (@sivaangi.krish)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Wings of music

Phoenix Marketcity once again spreads its wings to invite people in the city to another live music concert. This time, Sivaangi Krishnakumar of Super Singer 7 and Cooku with Comali fame, will be performing. Watch her singing live on September 9 from 6 pm.

Flutter Fridays

RJD, a rock band from Chennai, will be performing their first acoustic gig. They are going live at Sin & Tonic’s ‘Flutter Fridays’. Catch up with some music, fun and food on September 9 in T Nagar.

Sanjay Sabha

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Leading Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan is all set to perform for ‘Namma Chennai’. Sanjay Sabha live will be taking place at the Muthamizh Peravai auditorium in RA Puram. The event is live from 6.30 pm on September 10.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:16:46 pm
Next Story

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

'Pressured to frame me, CBI officer died by suicide': Manish Sisodia

'Pressured to frame me, CBI officer died by suicide': Manish Sisodia

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement