Chennai This Week: Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sanjay Subrahmanyan lead host of music events

If there is something buzzing all over the city this week, it is this: Yuvan Shankar Raja (popularly known as U1) is performing live! Called ‘U & I’ the most-awaited live concert will be happening on September 10 from 6 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. After a long wait, Yuvan Shankar Raja is here to get your Saturday electrified with his music.

Wings of music

Phoenix Marketcity once again spreads its wings to invite people in the city to another live music concert. This time, Sivaangi Krishnakumar of Super Singer 7 and Cooku with Comali fame, will be performing. Watch her singing live on September 9 from 6 pm.

Flutter Fridays

RJD, a rock band from Chennai, will be performing their first acoustic gig. They are going live at Sin & Tonic’s ‘Flutter Fridays’. Catch up with some music, fun and food on September 9 in T Nagar.

Sanjay Sabha

Leading Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan is all set to perform for ‘Namma Chennai’. Sanjay Sabha live will be taking place at the Muthamizh Peravai auditorium in RA Puram. The event is live from 6.30 pm on September 10.