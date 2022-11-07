scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Chennai This Week: Theatre fest, comedy specials and more

Progressive rock and jazz music, live performances from some of the funniest stand-up comics and some exciting ten-minute theatre routines await Chennai residents this week.

The event is expected to be rich in entertainment with music, food and some Indie artists who will also be performing. Catch all the fun live on November 12 (Saturday). (Photo: Instagram/@phoenixmarketcitychennai)

Chennai is bustling with energy to welcome good humour, music and lots of comedy this week. Here is a list of events scheduled in the coming days:

JordIndian Live

JordIndian Live band is all ready to set foot in Chennai at Phoenix Marketcity. The event is expected to be rich in entertainment with music, food and some Indie artists who will also be performing. Catch all the fun live on November 12 (Saturday).

60 minutes of comedy

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...

This Sunday, get ready to witness some of the funniest comedians perform at the BurgerMan in Besant Nagar. The show features stand-up comedians Navneeth, Prakash Kumar, Prabhu Krishnamoorthy, Manojkumar Chandrakumar, Guna Kannan and Sai Anand. Gear up for a whole hour’s worth of laughs on November 13 (Sunday) from 4 pm.

(Photo: Instagram/@afmadras)

Indie Fridays

The MaMoGi band, known for their progressive rock, electronic and jazz music, will be performing at the Black Orchid at R A Puram. The band features artists Mohini Dey Hartsuch, Gino Banks and Mark Dey Hartsuch. Watch them perform live on November 11 (Friday).

Theatre festival

A month-long theatre festival will be organised at Alliance Française, Madras. The Short + Sweet theatre programme is considered to be the biggest festival of ten-minute theatre. It aims to bring quality theatre in the form of new short pieces. Till November 27.

Stage set for Daniel

More from Chennai

Comedian Daniel Fernandes is back with his second comedy special Alive & Vaccinated. Catch Fernandes’ comedy live at Medai – The Stage at Alwarpet in Chennai on November 12 (Saturday) from 7 pm.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 09:27:21 pm
Next Story

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia this week

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement