Chennai This Week: Theatre fest, comedy specials and more

Chennai is bustling with energy to welcome good humour, music and lots of comedy this week. Here is a list of events scheduled in the coming days:

JordIndian Live

JordIndian Live band is all ready to set foot in Chennai at Phoenix Marketcity. The event is expected to be rich in entertainment with music, food and some Indie artists who will also be performing. Catch all the fun live on November 12 (Saturday).

60 minutes of comedy

This Sunday, get ready to witness some of the funniest comedians perform at the BurgerMan in Besant Nagar. The show features stand-up comedians Navneeth, Prakash Kumar, Prabhu Krishnamoorthy, Manojkumar Chandrakumar, Guna Kannan and Sai Anand. Gear up for a whole hour’s worth of laughs on November 13 (Sunday) from 4 pm.

(Photo: Instagram/@afmadras) (Photo: Instagram/@afmadras)

Indie Fridays

The MaMoGi band, known for their progressive rock, electronic and jazz music, will be performing at the Black Orchid at R A Puram. The band features artists Mohini Dey Hartsuch, Gino Banks and Mark Dey Hartsuch. Watch them perform live on November 11 (Friday).

Theatre festival

A month-long theatre festival will be organised at Alliance Française, Madras. The Short + Sweet theatre programme is considered to be the biggest festival of ten-minute theatre. It aims to bring quality theatre in the form of new short pieces. Till November 27.

Stage set for Daniel

Comedian Daniel Fernandes is back with his second comedy special Alive & Vaccinated. Catch Fernandes’ comedy live at Medai – The Stage at Alwarpet in Chennai on November 12 (Saturday) from 7 pm.