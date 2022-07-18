Chennai This Week: Best of standup comedy by Vir Das, S A Aravind; dance festival and plenty of music

Chennai has a lot to offer. Culture, food, music you name it! But what do we have this week? Here is a list of events that Chennai brings to you in the coming week.

We need to talk, Are You Ready Da?

One of the most loved standup comedians of Chennai, S A Aravind is here to perform in IIT Madras Research Park on July 23. Aravind is known for his shows like ‘Madrasi Da’ and ‘I Was Not Ready Da’, both of which are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In his third standup special, the artist is expected to share his journey with mental health and anxiety. Are you Ready Da?

Wanted – Vir Das

Vir Das’s ‘Wanted’ Tour lands in Chennai on July 22 in Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall in Chetpet from 8 pm. Das was nominated for the 49th International Emmy Awards for his Netflix special ‘Vir Das: For India’. If you are into standup, this should probably be on your ‘most wanted’ list of shows.

Source: Instagram/@virdas Source: Instagram/@virdas

Excuse me brother!

Aakash Gupta has his social media accounts in the name of ‘The Sky Gupta’ and this fact should probably give you a glimpse into the artist’s humour. Gupta is a standup comedian and theatre artist. Of Comicstaan fame, Gupta does his shows in both Hindi and English.

Source: Instagram/@theskygupta Source: Instagram/@theskygupta

His ‘Excuse Me Brother’ is live in Namma Chennai on July 24 in Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

Mid-year dance festival

The Music Academy brings you the culture festival, as usual, this week. Watch Athul Balu and Samrat Dutta do their Bharatanatyam recital on July 18 from 6 pm. The event is part of the academy’s mid-year dance festival that started on July 16, with various other dancers like K P Rakesh, Viraja and Shyamjith Kiran, R Pranathi and Pritam Das onboard.

Indisha

Indisha Fine Arts & Trust, a community organisation, is conducting a 10-day long dance festival ‘Pallava 2022’. It is happening live at Sahrdaya black box in Besant Nagar, with dancers like Leela Samson starting to perform on July 22.

Live, after years

In the garage-themed restobar, Gear and Garage Restobar, two bands Grey Shack and Spotlight are to perform ‘Live and Loud’ on July 22 from 8 pm.

Source: Instagram/@spotlight_the_band Source: Instagram/@spotlight_the_band

While Grey Shack is a ‘pure, unadulterated rock n roll’ band,the Spotlight describes itself as a ‘5 piece alternative/pop rock band’. The Grey Shack has Prashanth Oliver, Vikram Vivekanand, Conrad Simmons and Ramkumar ‘Kanax’ Kanakarajan onstage. The Spotlight, meanwhile, has Laxman Arvind, Sridhar Elamaran, Vignesh Yaddanapudi, GD Vijay, Rohit Surya, Ajay Krishnan performing.

Sunflower Tape Machine

Aryaman Singh, an independent musician from Chennai, brings Sunflower Tape Machine on July 24 from 7PM at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet.

Sunflower Tape Machine is a solo indie pop and psychedelic rock project of Aryaman Singh, as he himself puts it. A verified artist in Spotify, Sunflower Tape Machine has albums to its name like ‘Sophomore Sweetheart’, ‘Internet Friends’ and ‘Within you’.

The entire event on Sunday is also expected to be recorded.