Chennai This Week: Taste the laughter medicine at standup comedies, enjoy an anime workshop and lots more

Chennai is all set to welcome a range of standup comedy shows and other interesting events this week. Here is a list:

Guna Yogi Live

A Tamil standup comedy show is on the cards this week featuring comedians Guna Kannan and Yogesh Jagannathan. Both these artists have been performing several shows in the city and this time catch them live at the Backyard in Adyar. Get ready for some ‘funny’ time on December 11 from 4 pm.

Anime Merch showcase

The Backyard of the city, in an attempt to bring the anime community together, brings Anime Merch Showcase to you this week. It is an afternoon with fandom conversation, anime quizzes, and workshops, and other things to look forward to. Visit the Backyard on December 11 from 3 pm to 6 30 pm.

Climate Challenge

What if you were given a chance to step into the shoes of world leaders? How will you deal with climate change as a problem? The Climate Challenge board game, designed by a Netherlands-based serious-gaming organisation ‘Perspectivity’, gives you that chance to tackle climate change by way of negotiations and collaborations. Visit the Backyard this Sunday to participate.

(Photo credit: @thebackyardclan) (Photo credit: @thebackyardclan)

Prashasti Singh Live

Standup comedian Prashasti Singh will be performing live in Chennai on December 11. Called Door Khadi Sharmaaye, the artist’s solo standup comedy show contains 90 minutes of laughter. Hit Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet this Sunday.

Manan Desai Live

Artist Manan Desai’s Gujarati standup comedy show Jati Rehje awaits the people of Chennai this week. Get your dose of Gujarati comedy as Desai entertains you with stories and humour. The show is live at Medai – The Stage on December 8 from 8.30 pm.