Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Chennai This Week: Stand-up comedy and good music to kickstart February

The city of Chennai has stand-up comedy shows and musical evenings lined up this week.

Catch a night of good music at the Phoenix Marketcity this week. (file)
Here’s a list:

Stand-up comedy

Popular stand-up comedian Alexander Babu is bringing some of his funniest jokes to you in ‘Alexperience’ – his second solo stand-up comedy special. He is also well-known for his previous stand-up special, ‘Alex in Wonderland’, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. His show is live on February 5 in Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

Featuring stand-up comedians Prakash Kumar, Sundar, Manojkumar Chandrakumar, Guna Kannan, the ‘Madras Comedy Show’ is hitting the stage this week. Head to the Backyard in Adyar to have a laugh this Saturday.

Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet is all set to host stand-up comedian Manoj Prabhakar this week. He will be performing on February 4 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Musical evenings

Catch a night of good music at the Phoenix Marketcity this week. Singers Sam Vishal, Haripriya, and Priyanka NK, among other artists, will perform. The event is live on February 4 from 6 pm.

On the same day, Sunflower Tape Machine and band are performing live at The Void. Catch their performance on February 4 from 9 pm to 11 pm.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 17:49 IST
