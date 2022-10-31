Chennai This Week: Stand-up comedies, a Prateek Kuhad Live and a Kamal Haasan birthday special

Madras Marathon

Tamil Prints & Events is organising the ‘Modern Madras Marathon’ following the city’s annual celebration of Madras Day. This marathon aims to bring together people to celebrate Chennai’s history and spirit. Gear up for the marathon on November 6 starting from Besant Nagar, in the city.

Prateek Kuhad Live

Globally recognised singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is here in Namma Chennai with his tour – ‘The Way That Lovers Do’. This album explores deep affection through the perspective of romance and friendship. Kuhad is all set to entertain his fans on November 5 from 8 pm. Well, head to the Phoenix Marketcity this Saturday for the live performance!

Comedy nights with Chocku

Stand-up comedian Chockalingam presents his Tamil stand-up comedy show on November 6 at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet. If you want to spend a relaxing evening this weekend, listening to great, funny stories, this show is the place to be at. The show will be live from 7 pm.

A playback of Kamal Haasan’s hits

Chennai gears up to celebrate popular actor Kamal Haasan’s birthday this weekend. Along these lines, is a live performance of prominent musician Rajhesh Vaidhya who along with his band will be playing Kamal Haasan’s musical hits. Catch this performance on November 5 from 6:30 pm at Vani Mahal in T Nagar.

When comedians come together

Featuring comedians Syama Harini, Yogesh Jagannathan, Annamalai, Praveshika Kumar, Aditya Badrinath Narayanan, and Sundar, ‘New Material Nights’ is a stand-up comedy show set to tickle your funny bones. Your favourite comedians will be all here to entertain you on November 6 from 4:30 pm at the South of Comedy Club at The Savera, Mylapore.