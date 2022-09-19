Chennai This Week: Stand-up comedies lined up for some hilarious fun

The city will see a host of comedy shows this week. Here is a list:

Triple threat

Triple Threat sounds daunting but in fact it is all set to tease you with laughter. Featuring stand-up comedians Manoj Prabakar, Yogesh Jagannathan and Vivek Muralidharan, the trio will be performing at the South of Comedy club (SoCo) at The Savera. Watch them perform live on September 24 at 4 pm.

Thinking out loud

Manoj Prabakar, a stand-up comedian, will be performing his solo English stand-up comedy show ‘Thinking Out Loud’. This show is a compilation of all the artist’s funny thoughts and observations. Having toured across cities, Prabakar will be live on September 25 at Medai in Alwarpet.

Hysterical improv show

The SoCo at The Savera will also see ‘The Hysterical Improv Show’. The Hysterical is a community – an all-women Improv Comedy ensemble. They will be performing for people in the city on September 24 from 7 pm. Get ready for some ‘unscripted’ fun!