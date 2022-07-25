scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Chennai This Week: Soulful melodies, a farmers’ fest and some laughter to wind up July

This week, Chennai is all set to inspire with amazing stand-up shows, an art exhibition and a return to traditions associated with the Ayyanar Aadiperukku festival.

July 25, 2022 12:12:35 pm
chennai this weekThe legendary vocalist’s son SPB Charan will perform some of the greatest hits of the superhit duo at Vani Mahal in Chennai from 6.15 pm on July 31.

Recreating the magic of two musical legends

From the mesmerising melody of ‘Kaadhal Rojave’ to the peppy beats of ‘Kathalikkum Penin Kaikal’, the combo of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and composer A R Rahman has worked wonders. The legendary vocalist’s son SPB Charan will perform some of the greatest hits of the superhit duo at Vani Mahal in Chennai from 6.15 pm on July 31.

Giggles at the Backyard

The Backyard will host the ‘Madras Comedy Show’ presented by the Madras Comedy Circuit. Featuring stand-up comedians like Praveen Kumar (who performs in Tamil and English), Chockalingam, Sundar, Guna Kannan and Manojkumar, this event is sure to tickle your funny bone. From 6 pm on July 30 at the Backyard, Adyar.

Madras Comedy Circuit to perform at the Backyard, Adyar: (Source: Instagram/@madras_comedy_circuit)

Stand-up comedy show at Besant Nagar

Stand-up comedians like Yogesh of Comicstaan Tamil fame, Aaquib Jaleel, Navneeth and Rabhinder Kannan promise to shake up the audience as part of an English Stand-up Comedy show Comic-Con 3.0 on the last Sunday of the month. The event will take place on July 31 from 4 pm at the BurgerMan, Besant Nagar.

Sea through me

Chennai-based artist Vishakha Menia has her paintings on display at the Kadambari Art Gallery in DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, also known as the Living Museum. ‘Sea Through Me’, the painting exhibit, will be open till July 31 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Sea Through Me art exhibition: (Source: Instagram/@dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum)

Ayyanar Aadiperukku fest at DakshinaChitra

DakshinaChitra Museum will also host the Ayyanar Aadiperukku festival from July 28-31 as part of which farmers in Tamil Nadu welcome the rise in water reservoirs for the next agricultural season. Customary rituals like the ‘moda melam’ (percussion) and ‘mulaipaari’ (germinating the navadhanyam or nine grains) will be performed. Adding to this display of culture, traditional craftspeople will also set up stalls. Watch out for the traditional Thammampatti wood carvings workshop between July 29 and 31.

