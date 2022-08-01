Chennai This Week: Some surfing, music and laughter in plenty to usher in August

The Covelong Fest

One of the most-awaited Covelong Point Surf, Music and Fitness Festival will start from August 5 to August 7 at Surf Turf in Kovalam Beach. The fest was stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic and organisers are expecting a huge turnout this time. Nearly 60 artists, skate-boarding events, food stalls, and surfing—these are the things you can expect when you plan to be there.

‘Aan’splaining

Karthik Kumar has set the stage for his Aansplaining (‘Aan’ means man in Tamil) tour in Chennai. The artist is expected to deal with issues of gender and masculinity. Kumar is an actor—predominantly in Tamil movies—and standup comedian. He will be performing at Soco, the comedy club at The Savera hotel, on August 6. Catch him live from 5:30 pm.

Spirit of Youth

The Madras Music Academy at Madipakkam is hosting the spirit of youth this week, quite literally. The cultural centre is here with the Spirit of Youth – a Festival of Music and Dance. Starting August 1, the festival is all set to rope in many young dancers and singers. The festival will host vocal, Bharatanatyam, and other musical performances every day till August 10.

The Kancheepuram special

Praveen Kumar, a standup comedian, is set to tickle some funny bones this week. He will perform his Tamil standup comedy special Kancheepuram Maapla at the Russian Cultural Centre on August 7 from 7 pm. Kancheepuram Maapla is Kumar’s sixth special where he talks about his wedding and other interesting incidents that happened in what he describes as ‘the most important 24 hours’ of his life. Kumar is also known for his other Tamil special Mr Family Man.

Death by Laughter

Death by Laughter sounds funnily menacing but also inviting. Vivek Muralidharan’s standup comedy show will be live in the city on August 7. Muralidharan promises the newest jokes and some ‘very creative solutions to world issues’. Watch him perform at The Backyard in Adyar from 7 pm.