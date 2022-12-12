Chennai This Week: Popular singers Prateek Kuhad, Sid Sriram don the stage along with stand-up comedy

Chennai gears up for some good comedy, workshops, and music this week. Here is a list:

Prateek Kuhad Live

Popular singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is coming to Phoenix Marketcity with his tour ‘The way that Lovers Do’. It is expected to not only explore the many aspects of a romantic relationship but also friendships. Catch this globally acclaimed musician perform live on December 14 from 8 pm.

Sid Sriram Live

Do not miss popular singer Sid Sriram’s classical concert this week. As part of the Margazhi season this year, Sriram will be performing at the YGP auditorium in T Nagar. Be a part of this divine rendition on Sunday from 4 pm.

Stand-up Comedy

Alexander Babu, one of the most sought-after stand-up comedians in the country, is in Chennai with his second solo stand-up Alexperience (‘Alex in Wonderland’ – his first special – is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video). Catch up on some humour at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on December 17 and December 18 this week.

The Hysterical Improv Show

This December, The Hysterical – Chennai’s All Women Improv comedy ensemble – is here to tickle your funny bones. Watch their fun, unscripted show at Medai in Alwarpet on December 18 from 5 pm.

Rethinking Refugees

Rethinking Refugees, a non-profit organisation, teams up with The Azadi Project (also a non-profit organisation) for a charity concert. Featuring two bands – Subject to Change and 7even – this concert will be live at the Black Orchid in RA Puram on December 16. This concert (from December 15 and 18) is a part of a series of events (photo exhibitions, theatre) organised by the groups to spread awareness on the lives of migrant refugees in India.

Phoenix hosts Agam

Popular band Agam is all set to perform live at the Phoenix Marketcity this week. Get ready to treat yourself to some good music this Saturday (December 17) from 7 pm.

Maalavika Sundar Live

Singer Maalavika Sundar’s first public concert is all set to happen in Phoenix Marketcity. The concert is happening on December 18, 6 pm onwards. The concert is free for the public; go get your dose of good music for the weekend.

Acrylic paint workshop

If you want to try your hand at acrylic paints, this is where you should be. An acrylic paint workshop by artist Revathi Vijayan is on the cards this week. One can learn colour blending and mixing techniques to create a sunset scenery artwork. Go grab your seats at the workshop this Saturday from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. It is open to everyone above the age of 14. The entry fee is Rs 2,000 (inclusive of paint kits) and is happening at the Backyard in Adyar.