Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Chennai This Week: Some Pradeep Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah magic to kick-start October

What better way to start the month of October than to go to a live music concert?

This weekend, on October 2, one of the most-loved playback singers in the Tamil film industry Pradeep Kumar will be performing live. (Instagram/@pradeep_kumar1123)

Chennai is geared up to be a witness to some amazing music this week. From Pradeep Kumar to Andrea Jeremiah, artists are set to perform in the city.

Here is a list of events the city is going to host:

IndoSoul

The IndoSoul—a band that performs a blend of Carnatic music and contemporary Western genre—will be in Chennai this week. They will be performing songs from their upcoming album ‘Equilibrium’. Head to Gears & Garage in Nungambakkam for some good music on September 30.

Andrea Jeremiah—actor, playback singer and musician—is all set to hit the stage on October 1 from 5 pm. (Instagram/ @therealandreajeremiah/@gotamphotography)

Andrea Jeremiah Live

What better way to start the month of October than to go to a live music concert? Featuring artists Andrea Jeremiah and Stephen Devassy, live music performance is all set to happen in Phoenix Marketcity. Andrea Jeremiah—actor, playback singer and musician—is all set to hit the stage on October 1 from 5 pm. Singers of Super Singer fame will also be performing for the audience that day.

Pradeep Kumar in Phoenix

The Phoenix Marketcity is not done with its musical events. This weekend, on October 2, one of the most-loved playback singers in the Tamil film industry Pradeep Kumar will be performing live. His songs Nee Kavithaigala and Kannamma are among several others that have become massive hits. Head to the Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery this Sunday for some Pradeep Kumar magic.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:28:10 am
