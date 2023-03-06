Chennai This Week: Pet show, some comedy and art to look forward to

Pet show

Chennai is all set to host PetGala this week. With several activities like a pet fashion show, dog pool party, interactive games and expert talks, this event is open to everyone (with/without pets). All you have to do is show up at SPP Gardens, Maduravoyal, on March 12. The exhibition starts at 10 am.

Standup comedy

As a women’s day special, March 8 will see actor and comedian Karthik Kumar’s fourth standup special ‘Aansplaining’. This show is expected to throw light on gender stereotypes, identities, masculinity, and more. Kumar has performed in several shows across the world. His previous comedy specials are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Witness some of the best humour this week at The Backyard in Adyar from 7 pm. What’s more, this show is free for women!

Thinking out loud

Manoj Prabakar, a standup comedian, will perform his solo English standup comedy show ‘Thinking Out Loud’. This show compiles all the artist’s funny thoughts and observations. Having toured across cities, Prabakar will be live on March 12 at SOS – Same Old Story, from 7 pm.

Madras Comedy Show

Madras Comedy Circuit presents the Madras Comedy Show this week. Featuring comedians Risha Rajas, Selva Sundar, Krithin Kumar, Vysakh and Guna Kannan, this is expected to be a recording show where they perform for YouTube. Catch them live at The Backyard, in Adyar this Saturday from 4 pm.

Women’s Day special

As a Women’s Day special, Medai – The Stage will host a standup comedy show featuring some of the city’s best comedians (seven female comics and three male). Catch your dose of humour for this week on March 12 from 4.30 pm.

Art event

A pop-up shop Cozy Canvas is setting up a pop-up event at The Backyard in Adyar. Building on the theme of art, creativity and comfort, the Cozy Canvas will be in the city on March 12 from 2 pm to 8 pm. This event is exclusively for artists, designers and printmakers.