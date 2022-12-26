Chennai This Week: The right mix of concerts and comedy to usher in the New Year

The Tamil Nadu capital is all set to host a variety of classical performances, a fest and some comedy this week. Take your pick:

Pradeep Kumar Live

Popular singer and songwriter Pradeep Kumar is in the city to mark New Year’s Eve. Kumar is a singer well known for his songs in several popular Tamil movies such as Madras and Kabali. His live concert Mayanadhi is happening at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on December 31.

Charles the French

This week, comedian Charles The French sets foot in Chennai for an entertaining performance. The comedian is currently on an India tour. He will perform as part of the Funny Buzzness comedy-gig series on December 29 at Medai – the Stage in Alwarpet.

Family Fest 2023

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation is all set to usher in the New Year with its Family Fest 2023. Presented by Axanday Entertainment, this fest comprises more than 50 activities like carnival games, talent hunt, an elaborate variety of cuisines and even a lucky draw. The fest is happening on New Year’s Eve at the Hotel Tamil Nadu beach resort in Mamallapuram from 3pm.

A series of concerts

Even as December comes to a close, the spirit of Margazhi is alive in the city. The Madras Music Academy is hosting a series of classical concerts this week.

Anirudh Venkatesh’s vocal performance is live on December 28 at 11.45am. He will be accompanied by M Srikanth on the violin and S Karthicknarayanan on the mridangam.

Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar’s flute performance, accompanied by V V S Murari on the violin, Trivandrum V Balaji on the mridangam and M Gururaj on the moharsing, will be live on December 30 at 9am.

December 30 will also see a host of other musical performances like those of singers J B Keerthana, Dr K Gayatri, Ramakrishnan Murthy as well as a performance by Vishaal R Sapuram at the Chitraveena.

On New Year’s Eve, singers T N S Krishna, Swetha Balasubramanian, K N Vishnudev will be performing. A trio of violinists and flautist J B Sruthi Sagar are also set to perform that day.

A veena performance by Ramnath and Gopinath is on the cards on January 1 from 9.15am.