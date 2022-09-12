Chennai This Week: Musical evening, plenty of hilarity in store for city residents

Keeping up with its ever-brimming liveliness, Chennai has plenty of events to offer city residents this week:

Faces from Comicstaan at Madras Comedy Circuit

Find the right mix of Tamil and English in this comedy show hosted at the Backyard. The Madras Comedy Show will bring to you stand-up comedians of Comicstaan fame – Annamalai, Nikhil Jain, Natasha Rastogi, Manojkumar Chandrakumar, Prabhu Krishnamoorthy and Sandeep Nankani. Catch their hilarious live performances from 6 pm on September 17, Saturday.

Musical evening at Chennai Art Theatre

The Chennai Art Theatre will present Stories of the Mountains – a musical evening at Medai The Stage in Alwarpet on September 16. The event, interestingly, encourages members of the audience to bring their own musical instruments. Catch up with some stimulating tunes from 6 pm this Friday.

Stand-up artist Praveen Kumar at the Backyard

The Backyard is all set to host Praveen Kumar, a Bengaluru-based stand-up comedian who has performed in around 1,400 shows across the globe. Kumar is all set to brew some fresh rib ticklers for his next comedy special. The event will also have guest acts by comedians Sundar as well as Guna Kannan. Head to Namma Chennai city’s Backyard on September 17, Saturday, at 4 pm.