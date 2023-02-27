scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Chennai This Week: Musical concerts with a bit of storytelling lined up for the city

From international artists to Carnatic vocalists, Chennai is in for a musical treat this week!

Martin Garrix will perform at Four Points by Sheraton in Sholinganallur on March 5. (Photo: Instagram/@martingarrix)

Chennai is gearing up to host a set of musical performances this week. Here is a list:

Martin Garrix in the city

Martin Garrix is an award-winning DJ artist. As part of his India tour, he is set to land in the Tamil Nadu capital on March 5. Catch his performance live at Four Points by Sheraton in Sholinganallur, Chennai, from 4 pm.

Sanjay Sabha

An in-studio concert performance by popular Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyam is being held this weekend. This will be an online concert for YouTube. With a duration of 90 to 120 minutes, the event is happening at Offbeat Music Ventures at RA Puram on March 4 from 6.30 pm.

Indie Jukebox

A musical performance is on the cards this week. Called ‘Indie Jukebox’, this event is set to host musical bands featuring a guitarist, a singer, and a percussionist combination. Catch up with some good music this Friday, March 3, at Medai – the stage in Alwarpet. The event is live from 9 pm.

Musical storytelling

‘Moochodu Moochaga’ is a musical storytelling show with independent music. Singer, songwriter and musician Martin Kartenjer will take one through his story – with all its highs and lows – all set in the backdrop of original music and lyrics. Witness this one-of-a-kind show on March 4 from 4.30 pm at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet. Guitarists Aakash L and Ignesh will also feature in the show this week.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:19 IST
