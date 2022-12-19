Chennai This Week: Music shows by Yogi B, Badhri Seshadri to liven up the spirits this season

Chennai is bristling with energy for various music shows, some comedy, and a dance fest. Take your pick:

Dance festival

Adding to the festive mood of the Margazhi season, the city is hosting the ‘Dance for Dance’ festival. This is the third edition of the festival and this three-day event features several national and international artists. You can witness the ensemble and solo classical dance performances of these artists at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore. The festival is on the cards from December 23 to 25.

Sanjay Sabha Live

Popular Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyam is having a live concert this weekend. He will perform at the TN Rajarathinam Pillai Hall. Catch a dose of his music on December 25 from 6.30 pm.

Badhri Seshadri Live

Musician Badhri Seshadri, well-known for his band Motta Maadi Music, is all set to hold a live concert this week. Called Ippadiku, the event is happening this Friday from 7.30 pm at Medai – The Stage in Alwarpet. Seshadri along with several artists is expected to perform some of his originals at the concert. Grab your tickets for a fun evening.

Thinking out Loud

Stand-up comedian Manoj Prabakar, who is currently touring with his show, ‘Thinking out Loud’, is in Chennai this week. ‘Thinking out Loud’ is a solo English stand-up show. Catch your weekly dose of humour this Saturday at Arima Thumbi, from 7 pm.

Yogi B Live

An evening of Tamil hip-hop music is on the cards in Phoenix Marketcity this week. Yogi B & Natchatra features popular hip-hop artist Yogi B and artists like Dr Burn and Kavithai Gundar. The event is live, after 15 years, on December 24 from 6.30 pm.