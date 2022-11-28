scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Chennai This Week: Carnival, standup comedy and plenty of music to look out for this Margazhi season

Lots happening in the cultural landscape of Chennai in the week ahead!

chennai this weekBand and pan-Indian vocal group EL FE is all set to present their first solo concert in the city this week.

Phoenix Market City is hosting the Namma Chennai Carnival on December 3 and 4. Karthik Kumar and EL FE to perform at Alwarpet.

Vishakha Hari live

Prominent Carnatic musician and Harikatha (a Hindu traditional discourse) proponent Vishakha Hari will perform live this Margazhi season. The event will take place at Rasika Ranjani Sabha (R R Sabha) on December 2, from 6.30 pm.

Karthik Kumar standup

Actor and standup comedian Karthik Kumar brings his standup special ‘Aansplaining’ to the city on December 3. With over 600 shows across the world, he has performed in several countries, including India, USA, UK and New Zealand. All his three solo standup specials are deemed to be a success. In ‘Aansplaining’ he is expected to talk about gender stereotypes and masculinity among other things. Catch him live at the South of Comedy Club (SoCo) at The Savera this week.

EL FE performs

Band and pan-Indian vocal group EL FE is all set to present their first solo concert in the city this week. The EL FE act is directed by Roe Vincent and hits the stage on December 4. Join them for some lovely music and entertainment at Medai–The Stage in Alwarpet.

Namma Chennai Carnival

chennai this week Namma Chennai carnival

Phoenix Market City is hosting the Namma Chennai Carnival on December 3 and 4 from 3 pm. The two-day carnival has food, fashion and lifestyle exhibitions along with various workshops and activities for kids.

Carnatic music festival

Called Chennaiyil Sangeeth Utsav 2022, the event is a line of musical performances each day by the likes of Nithyashree Mahadevan, Vishakha Hari, Rajhesh Vaidhya and Sid Sriram. The event is live at the Vani Mahal at T Nagar from December 1.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:40:38 pm
