Chennai This Week: Live musical concerts, some stand-up comedy and a food festival on the cards

Chennai this week is gearing up for some live concerts by prominent artists and a lot of entertainment. Here is a list:

Singer Deva Live

Singer Deva’s live concert is on the cards. Called ‘Deva the Deva’, the concert will be happening on November 20. The event is all set to host renowned Indian musicians and playback singers. Get ready to sing along to some of your favourite Tamil tracks this Sunday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Andrea ft Stephen

Singer and actress Andrea Jeremiah will be performing live along with musician Stephen Devassy and various other artists. The concert will be held at Prasad Studios on November 19 from 5 pm.

Stephen Zechariah Concert

Singer and composer Stephen Zechariah will be performing live for his concert, ‘Adi Penne’, on November 18. Accompanying him will be singer Srinisha Jayaseelan. Catch your own dose of Adi Penne this Friday at the Phoenix Market city.

Big Bite

‘Big Bite 2.0 – the bigger, bolder food festival’ is all set to happen on November 19 and 20. The festival is expected to host more than 40 food stalls served with its own dose of entertainment. If you are looking for some fun, hit the Phoenix Market City this weekend from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Lol Rakshak

Comedian Kajol Srinivasan will be holding her comedy trial show on November 17 at the Backyard, Adyar. An hour of fresh jokes and entertaining stories is what you can expect from this show in the city. Kajol Srinivasan will be live from 7:30 pm.

Abiishiek x Soda

Presented by the Madras Comedy Circuit, ‘Abiishiek x Soda Live’ is an English stand-up comedy show. Featuring Abiishiek Vijaykumar Ramaswami and Sudarsan Ramamurthy, the show will be a display of the duo’s best stand-up jokes. The event will go live at the Backyard on November 20 from 7 pm.