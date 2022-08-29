scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Chennai This Week: Kunal Kamra’s show, some loud music and a full-fledged market

Kunal Kamra will perform at Music Academy on September 4. Live and Loud featuring the bands Attva and Litmus at Nungambakkam on September 2.

Kunal Kamra. (Source: Instagram/@kuna_kamra)

Kunal Kamra’s show is something that Chennaittes can look forward to this week. A standup comedian, Kamra’s shows are known for their political overtones. Witness him performing live on September 4 at the ever-happening Music Academy from 7 pm. The event is presented by The Entertainment Factory.

Live and loud

Gears and Garage at Nungambakkam are all set to host yet another show – Live and Loud – featuring the bands Attva and Litmus. Vibe to some progressive rock music on September 2 from 8 pm.

Talking market

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
More from Chennai

The Talking Market is all set to grab your attention as you walk by The Backyard in Adyar. The market will be hosting stalls that sell handmade products, food and more. Some stalls are also bound to host artists who make their products live, giving the visitors a peek into the process behind these and at the same time fostering a greater interactive experience. Gear up for some fun (and food) on September 4 from 11 am.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:22:11 pm
Next Story

Five drown in Yamuna while trying to immerse idol: Delhi Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
Single-day break between semesters for students, Registrar cites Covid delay
Delhi University

Single-day break between semesters for students, Registrar cites Covid delay

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement