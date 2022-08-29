Chennai This Week: Kunal Kamra’s show, some loud music and a full-fledged market

Kunal Kamra’s show is something that Chennaittes can look forward to this week. A standup comedian, Kamra’s shows are known for their political overtones. Witness him performing live on September 4 at the ever-happening Music Academy from 7 pm. The event is presented by The Entertainment Factory.

Live and loud

Gears and Garage at Nungambakkam are all set to host yet another show – Live and Loud – featuring the bands Attva and Litmus. Vibe to some progressive rock music on September 2 from 8 pm.

Talking market

The Talking Market is all set to grab your attention as you walk by The Backyard in Adyar. The market will be hosting stalls that sell handmade products, food and more. Some stalls are also bound to host artists who make their products live, giving the visitors a peek into the process behind these and at the same time fostering a greater interactive experience. Gear up for some fun (and food) on September 4 from 11 am.