Chennai This Week: Plenty of good music and Kunal Kamra humour to look forward to

Popular comedian Kunal Kamra is all set to perform in Chennai city this week. He will stage his new show So Called Comedian. Get ready to take in some of the best humour at the Rosewater Fine Dining restaurant at Anna Nagar on January 28.

Concerts at Phoenix

Renowned musician Rajhesh Vaidhya, along with his band, will perform at the Phoenix Market City. Catch his concert live this week on January 28 from 6.30 pm.

The next day, popular musical bands Masala Coffee and the Shanka Tribe will perform together. Do not miss this mix of the best music live from 6 pm.

The Phoenix Market City will also host an evening of Tamil hip hop with Yogi B and Natchatra Live on January 26, from 6.30 pm.

Open mic

This month, the Chennai Art Theatre is presenting the ‘Medai Open Mic’ – a series of events expected to be filled with comedy, music, poetry and more.

This Sunday, Rishiraj Kulkarni, a multi-percussionist musician, will be live with his music performance using handmade musical instruments from all over the world. Kulkarni’s first independent album ‘Home’ is available across several streaming platforms including Spotify. The event is at Medai – The Stage at Alwarpet from 7 pm.

Dating daze

Three artists – Vanshitha Jeeva, Nesan David, Harrish – from diverse backgrounds share stories about their dating adventures. Visit the Backyard at Adyar this Sunday between 5 pm and 7 pm to listen to their interesting takes on dating.