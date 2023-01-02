Chennai This Week: Handicrafts, classical music and some comedy to entertain city residents

Chennai plays host to a candle-making workshop, a few classical concerts as well as a stand-up comedy show this week. Check the full list here:

Classical concerts

A classical concert featuring Carnatic vocalist and playback singer P Unnikrishnan as well as his daughter and singer Uthara Unnikrishnan is on the cards this week. The concert is live on January 7, Saturday at Bharat Kalachar from 4 pm.

Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan will be performing on January 8, Sunday at the Bharat Kalachar in T Nagar. The event will be live from 7.15 pm.

Jordindian live

Head to the Phoenix Marketcity this week to get your dose of fun as sketch comedy and music duo Jordindian will be performing live this week. The concert will be live on January 7, Saturday.

Suta Bazaar

Suta Bazaar, a traveling exhibition, is open to the public this week. The exhibition aims to make India’s rich artisanal heritage of handicrafts more accessible and relevant to everyone. The exhibition will boast of sarees, menswear, home decor and much more. Suta Bazaar is believed to have made its presence in various cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Kolkata, etc. The bazaar is open in Chennai from January 4 to 6 (Wednesday to Friday) between 10 am and 8 pm at the Amethyst.

Stand-up comedy

Working it Out is an English stand-up comedy show featuring comedians Barath Balaji and Rabhinder Kannan. The show will be held at the Backyard, Adyar on January 7, Saturday when you can catch the artists with some of their best jokes.

Death by Laughter

Death by Laughter is a stand-up show featuring comedian Vivek Muralidharan. This show comes after his stand-up special ‘India Juice’. See what Muralidharan has on offer this week at the Backyard this January 8, Sunday from 6.15 pm.

Let’s make candles

Learn how to make toxin-free candles with coconut wax, cups and essential oils at this workshop with Samiha Iyer. The workshop is happening on January 7, Saturday between 11 am and 12 pm at the Backyard, Adyar. The entry fee is Rs 1,250, inclusive of all materials.